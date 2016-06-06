Severe, tidal flooding could impact travel Monday night

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin.

Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options.

If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in to or out of Tybee Island because police will shut down Hwy 80 and turn you around until the road is completely cleared.

It is important to be prepared - the effects of Tropical Storm Colin could be very wide spread, even in your own neighborhood.

If you do see any standing water, do not attempt to drive through it; Always seek higher ground. Secure your belongings if you think there is anything that could be swept away in high waters. And if you are in danger call 911 immediately.

We are watching this situation for you, and will bring you updates throughout the day.

