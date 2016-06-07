Stay off roads, advises Jasper Co. Emergency Management

While the rain has stopped in Savannah, we're still dealing with flooding in the Lowcountry.

Several roads are closed because of water still on the roads Tuesday morning.

As of 2 a.m. the following roads have been closed:

Grays Hwy (Hwy278) to Cypress Branch Rd (Hwy 601) due to water on the roadway

SC 462 and SC 652

Nearly 30 other roads in Jasper County have been shut down because of flooding. Click here for more information.

Jasper County Emergency Management encourages all residents to remain at home and off roadways unless absolutely necessary.

They released the following statement:

The National Weather Service indicates Tropical Storm Colin is located off the Beaufort County coast. Jasper County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning. The effects of the storm could still affect the county throughout today. Jasper Country Emergency Management continues to monitor road conditions. We will continue to post updates to road closures on our Facebook and Twitter pages. We continue to ask our citizens to travel with extreme Caution. Many of our roads are still flooded. Please obey all road closure signs and be mindful of road crews and emergency workers during your morning commutes.

