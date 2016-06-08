Walthourville PD investigates fatal shooting on Wilder Rd.

The Walthourville Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating after responding to a fight at Pebble Creek Mobile Home Park on Wilder Dr., just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police say they found one male victim laying near the mobile home dead from gun shot wounds, and a second male victim who was transported to Memorial for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

One woman woke up to the violence and tried to help her injured friend.

"I jumped in the car on the other side, and grabbed something from the back seat and put it around his arm where he had been shot in his arm, and I held it there and kept talking to him until the ambulance came," she said.

"I tried to keep him with me. He was talking very shallow and he could breath. I feel like I might have done something. It probably didn't take them forever, it just seemed like forever, that they were not coming. I thought he might bleed to death or something," said Carol Hennie.

It was a horrific sight for Hennie. We asked her about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and about the man who died.

"He is a real sweet guy. I just met him. I think he has a little baby or something that was running around. I am just shocked that he is dead. I mean, I don't know anything about it," she said.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dwayne Dotson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident. More charges are pending, according to Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Stay with WTOC on-air and online for updates.



