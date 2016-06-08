Lyft comes to Savannah, brings Uber competition

Next time you need a ride around town — think Lyft.

The ride-sharing company is making its way to Savannah for its official launch on Thursday at noon.

Lyft is an affordable, convenient service that matches drivers with passengers who request rides through their smartphone app, and passengers pay automatically through the app.

It works very similar to their biggest rival, Uber.

Speaking of rivals, these ride-sharing programs have taken a toll on the taxi cab industry here in town. In fact, according to the attorney for the Savannah Taxi Owners Association, around a dozen companies have closed up shop since Uber and Lyft have started operating.

"As Savannah loses its taxi companies, what we're losing for Uber and the unregulated competition, we're losing support for our local families. These are families that own just two or three taxis, sometimes one taxi. So this is having a great impact, a negative impact on our community in Savannah,” said Attorney Mark Adelman, Savannah Taxi Owners Association.



Lyft says all drivers must pass a criminal background and DMV driving record check, as well as undergo a 19-point vehicle inspection and safety ride along with a trained member of the Lyft team.

Representatives from the company say Lyft is centered around community, which is why we're thrilled to be launching in a city like Savannah.

"People in Savannah will be able to rely on Lyft as their safe, friendly, affordable ride around town — whether they're heading for a day at Forsyth Park or back home after a night out on River Street," said Lyft in a press release.

Lyft's initial group of local Savannah drivers include a photographer, a yoga teacher, an entrepreneur, a grad student, and many more, who are all excited to hit the road on Thursday!

