GDOT closes Ga Route 25 for emergency repairs of Houlihan Bridge

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

This Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) emergency repair project costs $715,985, and will last for the next 30 days.

The Industrial Company (TIC) of Savannah will be doing repairs and/or replacements of the steel trusses to increase the vertical clearance of the bridge by about 3 feet from 14'8" to 17'9", in order to elevate the trusses being stuck by tractor trailers.

GDOT officials provided the public with directions and a detour map for travelers impacted by this project.

The detour for traffic traveling east of the bridge on South Carolina Route 170 is:

U.S. 17 North

Interstate 95 South

Exit 109/Georgia Route 21

Georgia Route 30

Georgia Route 25

The detour for traffic traveling west of the bridge on Georgia Route 25 is:

Georgia Route 30

Georgia Route 21

Interstate 95 North

Exit 5/US 17 South

South Carolina Route 170

Savannah River marine traffic will also be halted during construction.

For more information on the Georgia DOT's emergency repair project on the Houlihan Bridge, please visit www.dot.ga.gov.

