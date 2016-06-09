Smart Living Expo seeks to improve overall quality of life for seniors

WTOC was a proud sponsor of St. Joseph's/Candler’s Smart Living Expo and Health Fair event on Thursday, June 9, at the Savannah Civic Center.

The event was just another way SmartSenior seeks to improve overall quality of life for seniors in our community by promoting active, healthy lifestyles.

Seniors had access to free health screenings and consultations, plus many other activities and classes aimed at boosting prevention and education.

The health screenings and consultations included a glaucoma screening, stroke evaluation, spine evaluation, blood pressure checks, dietician planning and Medicare counseling.

Information on senior housing options was available at the event, along with long tern care options. There was also cooking demonstrations, line dancing and a jewelry sale.

"Medicare and Medicaid health resources; there are mental health resources which is great; I see pet things going on, and that is really, important you know," said Savannah Commons Director of Marketing Jessica Schroyer.

The event also addressed all of the positive and negative aspects of getting older. One organization also spoke on the growing topic of dealing with Alzheimer's disease.

“Specialized training that we go through to learn how to cope with all the little idiosyncrasies that go with the disease, such as hoarding, agitation," Insignia Executive Director Lisa Lee-Myers said.

The event was not meant for only seniors to attend, but people of all ages. There was face painting for children to encourage attendees to bring their grandchildren and children with them.

"This is the only one of a kind of this type of event in Savannah for seniors, and like I said anyone can come through the show and find something that is going to be fun and enjoyable and informative, because it is so unique to our seniors, like you said one stop shopping, they can come and get a little bit of everything they need," said Senior Event Coordinator Jenny Koch.

St. Joseph Candler Hospital encourages anyone who could not attend to look into their SmartSenior Program for ages 55 and older.

There is a nominal annual membership fee of $15 and it includes to access to health screenings, educational health seminars, line dancing classes, a travel club and much more.

For more information on SmartSenior click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.