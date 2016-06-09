Good News: Summer Angels

It's the time of the year for angels in the garden and angels at the front door.

The Summer Angels Youth Volunteering Program is putting kids to work for seniors again. Blessed Sacrament School students in the program are once again spending time at and around Senior Citizens, Inc.

"I think helping others brings a joy to them, and it gives me joy, too,” said BSS rising 8th grader Suzy Smith. “So, it makes me feel good.”

Thursday, a group of youngsters who could have been spending time at the beach or the pool instead did some gardening outside Senior Citizens.

And later, Jackie Stanfield was surprised to see them helping out with a Meals on Wheels run.

“I didn’t expect it,” Stanfield said of young people showing up at her door with a meal. “It's real nice to see them.”

While Meals on Wheels is an important part of Senior Citizens, Inc., so is the organization's partnership with the Summer Angels.

And the experience helps the younger participants as much as they help the older participants.

"I enjoy doing things for others,” Smith said. “Sometimes I help out with my grandfather, and I thought it would be fun to do that with other people.”

Another Summer Angel Anna Fife added that she too loves how helping those at Senior Citizens, Inc. makes her feel.

"It feels good,” Summer Angel Anna Fife added. “I get a joy while I'm doing it, and I think the people I do it with get a joy too.’’

It's one of the joys of summer every year at Senior Citizens, Inc. and Blessed Sacrament.

