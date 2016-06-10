U.S. Attorney to hold news conference in Bluffton

It's been six months since the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office in South Carolina started its partnership with the United States Attorney Office.

Friday evening the two agencies will give an update on their ongoing joint efforts.

The partnership is aimed at prosecuting career criminals in the area. Solicitor Duffie Stone says a lot of the crimes that we see in the Lowcountry are being committed by the same group of people.

"Career offenders in federal court are facing penalties of 15 to life, the federal government doesn't have parole. South Carolina, our gun penalties, the most we can get is five years so what we are trying to do is use the resources available for the federal government and use it in a cooperative effort,” said Solicitor Stone.

With this partnership, a prosecutor from the solicitor's office will work with the district attorney's office in Columbia to target repeat offenders and possibly increase prison time. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has successfully prosecuted more than 400 criminals since its career criminal prosecution team began in 2010.

This joint effort will also allow both agencies to combine their resources, allowing the solicitor's office to prosecute criminals at the federal level. Especially when dealing with gun violations and drug charges

The meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. at the solicitor's office. Coming up on THE News at 6, we'll hear from both agencies about the progress being made and what work is still left to be done.

