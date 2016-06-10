Hope Haven 5K raises money for victims of sexual abuse, violence

Last year, South Carolina ranked No. 1 in the nation for women killed by domestic violence.

That's why organizations like Hope Haven are so important, because they provide resources and services for victims of sexual abuse and violence.

Dozens of runners dash for the finish line in a race that's helping change lives.

"Literally all of the money raised with this race will help provide scholarships to children to be able to afford those services, so all of our services are free,” said Kendra Twitter, therapist at Hope Haven.

Those services provided by Hope Haven helps young victims of sexual abuse heal through outdoor therapy sessions.

"Just getting out of the office and in the outdoors and partnering them with animals and doing an evidence based treatment trauma focused therapy we do that on the farm and we just partner with horses,” said Twitty.

But Hope Haven's mission doesn't end there. A key component to their services is raising awareness about a situation that is often overlooked.

"Well every time someone comes out obviously they're more aware of it and everyone that they tell, they know of the problem and that's the first step in fixing the problem,” said Adam Feigh, runner.

Fixing the problem might not be easy, but with the community behind such an important cause, changing lives is.

"Because everybody is pitching in for such a great cause, whether you're walking running or just supporting,” said Shannon Horton.

"I think it's a good cause, sexual trauma in children, children and sexual abuse, and prevention obviously,” said Feigh.

With more than 50,000 cases of sexual child abuse reported each year nationally, it's a cause that's needed.

