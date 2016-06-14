1 lb of meth, firearms seized in major CNT bust

A joint operation by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Drug Unit led to multiple drug arrests and major discoveries on Sunday afternoon in Savannah.

39-year-old Charles Tillman Jr., of Guyton and 30-year-old Courtney Jones, of Savannah were arrested shortly after 3 p.m. when CNT agents seized more than one pound of crystal meth, two firearms, and other controlled substances from inside a vehicle both suspects were discovered inside at a Chevron gas station located near the I-95 and Highway 204 corridor.

The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of up to $60,000.

Officials say Tillman was wearing a security officer badge around his neck area at the time of his arrest.

Tillman and Jones were charged with multiple felonies, including Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. Tillman was also charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Both suspects are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center without bond following their arraignment hearings in the Recorder’s Court of Chatham County.



During this joint operation, investigators uncovered that Tillman and others made regular trips to Atlanta to purchase the meth they distributed throughout Chatham and Effingham Counties.



Undercover agents also learned that Tillman and Jones were in the process of resupplying and were able to make contact with both persons. Officials believe the drugs were seized before any could be distributed.

The CNT and ECSO had great things to say about each other following the investigation.

“I am very proud of the outstanding partnership we have with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. By working together, our agents are able to maximize their investigations without having to stop at the county line,” said Everette Ragan, CNT Director.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says the joint operation made their efforts more effective together than apart.

“Criminals often times operate in multiple counties. Joint investigations prove that when our agents work together, they are more effective at keeping drugs off the streets and keeping our citizens safe,” explained Sheriff McDuffie.



The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Georgia State Patrol also assisted in the operation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional arrests are expected.

