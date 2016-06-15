Lowcountry church looking to honor Harriet Tubman with monument

A Lowcountry church is looking to honor Harriet Tubman after she was announced as the new face of the $20 bill.

The Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort is one of the oldest historically black congregations in the area, and the church is now looking to raise money for a monument honoring Tubman.

The church is already home to the burial site of Robert Smalls, who freed himself by sailing a Confederate ship away from Confederate controlled waters to the U.S. blockade.

Tabernacle Baptist Church officials said Tubman is an ideal figure to join the bust statue of Robert Smalls on the church grounds because of the role she played in the Lowcountry

"A lot of people are fascinated when they realize that Harriet Tubman spent almost three years in Beaufort, where she operated as a scout and served in other capacities in this area,” said Pastor Kenneth Hodges. “She was also instrumental in the Cumbahee Raid, in which that one night in June 1863 over 700 slaves were freed," said Pastor Kenneth Hodges, Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The church has already selected a designer for the sculpture, who actually designed the African-American monument at the South Carolina State House in Columbia.

The church is looking to raise about $500,000 for the monument.

