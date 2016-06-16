Forsyth Park Spray Pool now open and ready for summer

Did you drive down Drayton Street on Thursday and pass Forsyth Park?

It wasn't a mirage. You aren't crazy from the heat. Those are working spray pool pumps, and that is water coming out the spray pool.

“I think it's wonderful and everyone should play in it. Me too,” said Jayden and Kamrye.

These two young ladies wasted no time, and as more people find out like it did, others joined in to splash around. The City of Savannah opened the spray pool Wednesday afternoon, and it was an instant hit.

This all comes after construction work started in March of last year, suffering several delays and a lot of questions from WTOC.

Almost a year past it's scheduled completion date, the city finally was given the green light this week after inspections by the Historic Review Board, building inspectors and the Health Department.

Now from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, everyone - including Kamrye and Jayden - can cool off from the heat.

“Will you come back? Yes!”

One important rule, no dogs allowed in the spray pool.

