Daniel Defense ends relationship with Academy Sports

Daniel Defense, a major gun manufacturing company in Black Creek, GA made a major move this weekend in hopes of sending a message that will resonate across the county.

Daniel Defense ended their relationship with Academy Sport, so that means none of their products will be sold at any of those stores. The decision comes after Academy made the decision to pull all of their sporting rifles (MSRs) from the shelves and stop all advertising of the guns. However, Academy wanted to still sell the rifles upon request.

Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel says this was in reaction to the Orlando Massacre, however, he believes it sets a dangerous precedence of segregating guns bases on how they look.

Daniel Defense terminated the agreement at the end of last week. They said it was a hard decision considering their product was carried in 200 Academy stores, but Daniel believes the principle is more important. According to the CEO, they asked Academy to reconsider but Academy said they did not see the policy changing.

"Their policy is basically that it is OK to segregate guns by the way they look, and sending the message to go ahead and ban these guns because they look different. That is just not the case, a gun is a gun, and we all have rights to all guns," said Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense. "I am not hear to beat Academy up, I am here to say their policy is bad and it is bad for our second amendment rights. For them, they think it is the right thing to do but for us we think it sends the wrong message and is the wrong thing."

WTOC reached out to Academy sports multiple times on Monday but have yet to hear back.

There are over 200 stores throughout the country, most of them in southeast including Georgia and South Carolina.

Marty Daniel says this is all about look. Those handguns can do the same thing and cause the same amount of damage.

