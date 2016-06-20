SCMPD preps for summer months

A 26-year-old man was killed Monday morning, adding to the homicide number that is already close to double what we saw last year at this time in Savannah.

Last year, between the end of June and through September, we had 11 homicides which brought the total number of deaths to 28 on the year. It actually got much more violent at the end of last year, but this year we are already at 29 and summer officially started Monday. When you consider that we often do see more crime during the summer months.

Monday morning at 3:45, police found 26-year-old Dezmond Davidson dead in the roadway at Seneca and Arrow streets. No arrests have been made.

I talked with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police what the game plan was for the summer.

Monday, SCMPD hired six Board of Education police officers to provide support to the Patrol Division during the summer months. They will be partnered up with a Metro officer and help in high crime areas.

Also, Central Precinct is placing more two-person vehicles in its areas of need. Part of that is because they have more officers on the street now.

Metro will be working hard to help people like Clarissa Jones, the women that watched a young man die outside her house this morning.

"I have been here 20 years, and this is brand new for this, I mean not Savannah, but this neighborhood because it is just quite. I hate to say it but I have kind of become numb to it. It is almost like you become desensitized to it. It is not good that it has become the new norm,” said Clarissa Brown, victim died in front of her home.

Metro said that crime is not necessarily higher in the summer. From 2013 to 2015, in the months of June, July, and August, violent crime was only 3.4 percent higher during those months than the others.

Metro also warns folks once again, thieves are always opportunistic.

