Savannah's LGBT community unites; Club One tackles safety

Is Savannah safe - from hate?

We know our community loves to give, but the question now turns to security. Savannah’s largest gay club is getting ready to host a benefit for Orlando’s shooting victims.

As soon as the news broke about out of Orlando early Sunday morning, June 12, Club One's Miss Gay America 2015, Blair Williams, was glued to his phone.

“I just really wanted to be home, with my husband, with my family, with people who support me. It's difficult to process,” he said.

Since then, we've seen vigils, fundraisers, and an outpouring of support from all walks of life.

Thursday night, Savannah's only LGBT nightclub will reach out to the Orlando community and Pulse Nightclub with a benefit show for the victim's families and survivors. It will feature the gay community's three main performance troupes joining forces for a greater good.

“I hope we learn, as a community, we can come together and be stronger and rebuild; refocus on what is important to ourselves, which is family and community, and doing that which is right,” Williams said.

“I think people are always wanting to help, but there is always going to be hatred too, and honestly, people are also going to sadly forget about tragedies and stuff like that,” said Edna Alan Hoe, House of Gunt.

The fundraiser on Thursday is a way to bring the community together - the LGBT community - and help the Orlando community heal from their tragic wounds. It's also about the LGBT community of Savannah, which has felt safe inside these doors for years; 29 years to be exact. The questions they have been raising now over the last few weeks are along the lines of, ‘could what happened there, happen right here?”

“It really could happen to anyone. Right now, we are working with local law enforcement. We have for the past week, and I am really happy to say we are doing everything we can to make this place secure,” said Trey Norris, Assistant General Manager, Club One.

Club One's owners were at Pulse just one week before the deadly shootings.

“I would hope that every business, not just gay bars, just learn from this incident and work with police, in case anything were to happen,” Norris said.

Like extreme hate-making, its presence is felt in our home.

“I think we've come a long way, but we've got a long way to go,” said Williams.

The Orlando Strong Benefit Show will be held Thursday night at 9:30. Admission is $10, with all proceeds going towards victims' families and survivors. Even bartenders will donate tips to the victims.

