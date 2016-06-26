SCMPD nets 23 arrests in three-day crime sweep

The Violent Crimes Task Force of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department completed a three-day operation on Saturday that began on June 23, netting 16 felony and seven misdemeanor arrests.

Officers say the operation was successful in almost every effort.

“We spent more time this tour targeting specific individuals relating to gun violence,” said Capt. Ashley Brown, commander of the Violent Crimes Task Force.

The task force conducted the following felony arrests:

4 possession of controlled substance

4 felony warrants

3 theft by receiving stolen firearm

2 theft by receiving stolen vehicle

2 probation violations

1 possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Officers also issued 48 traffic citations, conducted 42 field interviews, recovered four stolen vehicles and seized 11 firearms, with four of those being reported as stolen.

In addition to SCMPD officers, several other agencies participated in the operation including: Savannah Impact Program, Chatham Counter Narcotics Team, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, probation and parole officers, and the Chatham County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.