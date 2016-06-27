SCOTUS rules on gun ban in regards to domestic violence

Local domestic violence advocates are calling it a major victory as the Supreme Court upheld a broad reach of federal law that bans people convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

The justices on Monday rejected arguments that the law covers only intentional acts of abuse and not those committed in the heat of an argument. Gun rights groups argued that the men should not lose their constitutional right to bear arms because of misdemeanor abuse convictions, but our local Safe Shelter says we may not always know the whole story.

"The FBI estimates that domestic violence is probably the most underreported crime so you have somebody that says, ‘well, it happened in the heat of the moment,’ there may be a long history of domestic violence it just has never been reported,” said Cheryl Branch, the executive director of Safe Shelter.

In a 6-2 decision, it was ruled that reckless domestic assaults can be grounds to restrict gun ownership.

