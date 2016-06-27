SCMPD nets 23 arrests in three-day crime sweep

The Violent Crimes Task Force of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department completed a three-day operation on Saturday that began on June 23, netting 16 felony and seven misdemeanor arrests.

Officers said the operation was successful in almost every effort.

“We spent more time this tour targeting specific individuals relating to gun violence,” said Captain Ashley Brown, commander of the Violent Crimes Task Force.

“Usually we have higher numbers, but imagine fishing with a net versus fishing with a spear. We fished with a spear over this past weekend. We went after specific targets related to gun violence and they were apprehended,” said Captain Brown.

The task force conducted the following felony arrests: four possession of controlled substance, four felony warrants, three theft by receiving stolen firearm, two theft by receiving stolen vehicle, two probation violations and one possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Officers also issued 48 traffic citations, conducted 42 field interviews, recovered four stolen vehicles and seized 11 firearms, with four of those being reported as stolen.

“It is a little slower, it is a little more tedious and daunting, but in the end it worked out. We were successful in almost every effort that we made. Every target that we made, we got almost every single one of them and the ones that did get away over those three days... we are still after them,” said Captain Brown.

In addition to SCMPD officers, several other agencies participated in the operation including: Savannah Impact Program, Chatham Counter Narcotics Team, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, probation and parole officers and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

