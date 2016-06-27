Good News: Camp Buddy

School work has crept into the middle of the summer at Rincon Elementary but on Monday, school was as much fun as camp.

“A lot of times they don’t want to work hard, they just want to have fun over the summer,” said Ashlyn Tebeau, whose daughter was attending a camp at the Effingham County school. “So this is an awesome event for them to learn, have their therapy and have fun while doing it.”

The event was Camp Buddy, a program designed by the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society to help prevent summer slip back for children with Down syndrome by reinforcing many of the skills they learned during the past school year.

“We work on motor skills and communication skills and social skills and cognitive skills,” said LDSS volunteer, Traci Whitaker. “They’re just building those skills and keeping those skills they earned every day of the school year.”

“It’s very important because two or three months off of therapy it can do more harm than good,” added Tebeau. “So, we really want them continuing their therapy and working hard so that they get strong and keep up their momentum.”

Camp Buddy has been gaining momentum since it was introduced eight years ago.

There are week-long camps offered in Effingham County this week and Savannah later in the summer. And while the goal is to prepare kids for next school year, it also creates a summertime activity for these kids that some others might take for granted.

“I think it’s really important for them to be involved,” Whitaker said of the children in the LDSS program. “And they should be involved not necessarily in just events like Camp Buddy, but other events that are out in the community, for them to be involved and have fun.”

And for most campers, this could turn out to be the most fun week of the summer. If you'd like to learn more about the LDSSGA, visit the website here.

