Community foundation donates $500K to safe sewer project in HHI

The Town of Hilton Head has been working to give everyone on the island access to something we probably don't think about on a regular basis: sewer systems.

There are about 900 properties on the island that are still using septic tanks. But thanks to a new grant, the town is one step closer to decreasing that number.

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry gave $500,000 of its own money to Project Safe, which stands for sewer access for everyone. It's an initiative to provide funding for public sewer connections to low income households still relying on septic systems.

But the community foundation explained how the use of septic tanks by some residents affects everyone.

"This is a problem for everyone not just the families that have septic systems that don't work. It's a problem because it creates pollution, the runoff from these systems get in our food chain, it gets in our waterways. So not just Hilton Head, but here we're talking about Port Royal Sound and the intercostal waterways, so it affects everyone in the area,” said Jim Allhusen, whose on the board of directors for the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

The foundation also has a capital campaign to raise the remaining $2.5 million needed to complete the project within the next four years.

For more information on "Project Safe", please click here.

