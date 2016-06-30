CNT busts convicted felon with guns

As Savannah-Chatham Metro Police work to get guns off the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals, they are getting some help.

Agents with the Chatham County Narcotics Team took four guns from a convicted felon late Wednesday after a warrant search in the 5100 block of Cordell Street in Savannah.

They arrested Dion Hearns with not only crack cocaine and marijuana, but also found the loaded handguns after a second search.

"Ultimately, during a search of Mr. Hearns’ property, we found four guns, all pistols, all loaded. That is a problem because Mr. Hearns is a multiple convicted felon," CNT’s Gene Harley said.

Hearns appeared in court Thursday and was denied bond.

