Effingham YMCA dedicates new expansion to original supporter

The Effingham YMCA plays a vital role in the lives of so many young people and adults.

Thursday, they honored a woman that was instrumental in getting that facility put there in the first place.



Ann Purcell was pivotal, along with Pete Lancaster and Toby Tyler, in establishing the facility back in 1999 and helped when it expanded back in 2007.

That support was honored Thursday with the newly named Ann Purcell Connector.

"So, it is quite an honor that the three of us have been honored for our efforts to stand up for the mission of this YMCA,” Purcell said.

"This building would not be here if it were not for them so they were huge in getting this facility here," Effingham YMCA Executive Directory Matt Phillips said.

Purcell said Thursday that they are looking to expand the facility once again because the growing number of people it serves.

