Traffic increases heading to SC beaches for the Fourth of July weekend

Traffic is really picking up as people head to the beaches.

So far in South Carolina we have had 442 fatal accidents, 13 of which have been right here in Beaufort County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is ready to make sure everyone is safe while millions of cars pass through our counties using I-95. Locally, once those drivers get off the highway you'll probably find them right here along U.S. 278, which is one of the busiest roads here in Beaufort County and is the only entryway onto Hilton Head Island.

Like any holiday weekend, the Fourth of July weekend is considered one of the deadliest weekends on the road because we do see more cars on the roads, and a lot of those cars are not local so they really don't know where they're going. And because it is a holiday, unfortunately we will see a lot more people partying and possibly more intoxicated drivers. That's why highway patrol will be in full force clocking speeders, looking for reckless drivers, and of course promoting their “Sober or Slammer” campaign.

"The core things that are causing crashes are speeding impaired driver and people not wearing those seatbelts. So we will have some stepped up enforcement looking for those four things that are causing crashes and causing people to get killed. We will partner with our local law enforcement to get that message out there and put those blue lights out there so folks know they need to be doing the right thing when they get behind a car,” said Lance Corporal Matt Southern, SCHP. "We’re still within the 100 deadly days of summer. Starts at Memorial Day and ends at Labor Day, and we're in the middle of that. We do see a spike in traffic fatalities during the summer, we wish that wasn't the case, but when you put additional folks on the roadway that's going to happen so we're asking drivers to be prepared, wear your safety belt, and don't drink and drive.”

Now according to SCHP, the best time to get on the road is either early in the morning so you get a head start on traffic or late in the evening, once most people have already made it to their destination.

Also here in Bluffton, the police department’s traffic team will also be in full force keeping an eye on the thousands of cars expected to pass down this road.

