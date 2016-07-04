Beaufort citizens report early morning fire at local market

A few coffee drinkers at City Java reported a fire at a local business early Monday morning after noticing smoke rising up from the AC unit at Lowcountry Produce on Carteret Street.

The Port Royal Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the smoldering fire.

Investigators discovered the fire started sometime in the overnight hours in the area of the AC unit/outdoor storage area of the cafe.

Firefighters say there was light smoke in the building and that was cleared out by firefighters using an electric fan. Smoke damage was noted about 20 feet up the exterior of the brick building. There was also significant damage to the outdoor AC unit.

They say the building construction played a significant role in limiting the damage from this event.

Firefighters were on scene for about 1.5 hours.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

