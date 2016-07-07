Old Town Bluffton opens new parking lot to alleviate issues

It’s no secret that with popular destinations come parking problems, especially in Old Town Bluffton where space to expand for things like parking lots or garages is limited.

But the town announced this week a solution that may benefit both drivers and businesses.

The town has added 55 additional parking spaces in a lot on Boundary Street behind Cornerstone Church and adjacent to Calhoun Street. The spaces are all free to the public and convenient for visitors.

For businesses like Gigi’s Boutique, which is located right in the heart of Calhoun Street, it’s an addition that was needed.

"It will be a good way to even have employees to take advantage of that parking lot so employees can get off the street, so if we're in the lot it's going to free up a lot of spaces from May River [Road] to the river so visitors can park more closely to the businesses, organizations and restaurants they're trying to get to,” Gigi’s Boutique Assistant Manager Katie McSavaney said.

The lot will be open to the public every day, all day except for Sundays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. and during the town’s big yearly festivals.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.