SCMPD investigates serious crash on Benton, Mulberry Blvd.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a turnover accident involving three vehicles on Benton and Mulberry Boulevards on Sunday afternoon.

Police say speed was a factor in this crash.

A mother and her son were transported to Memorial for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The Pooler Fire and Police Department were also on scene to assist.

This is an ongoing investigation.

