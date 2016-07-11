Hilton Head to hold public safety meeting over traffic, road conditions

Hilton Head Island is looking to improve the safety conditions of a road that are not ideal for traveling.

One major issue on on Leg o'Mutton Road is the trees that line the roadway; They've caused several accidents for drivers in the past few years.

The Hilton Head Island Town Council will meet on Monday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss public safety, where the focus of the discussion will be on how to improve traffic and road conditions.

Leg o'Mutton Road is near the route that takes you into the island, William Hilton Parkway.

Back in 2009, a man was killed after his car hit a tree on the road early in the morning. There is also record of another driver running off the road and into a tree in 2013.

WTOC spoke with a several locals who say this road is known to be tricky.

Residents are hoping for changes to come from this meeting to improve this route.

Hilton Head's Town Council meeting will be held in the Benjamin M. Racusin Council Chambers, and is open to the public.

