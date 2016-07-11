BCSO attempts to identify suspects who stole Jeep from Bluffton dealership

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two male suspects who stole a car from Stokes Toyota last Thursday, July 7, and are possibly connected to several other thefts in Bluffton.

Detectives say the suspects came into the business around 6 p.m., acting suspicious. Later that day, employees discovered the keys to a white 2015 Jeep Wrangler that had already been purchased were missing, as they were processing paperwork for the sale.

The suspects were seen on video surveillance sneaking back onto the Stokes Toyota property at midnight, and leaving a few minutes later with the Jeep.

The same individuals went for a test drive at Hilton Head BMW at 5 p.m. on July 7. The dealership secured the vehicle inside the business when the key was discovered missing a short time later.

Detectives believe the suspects are also connected to a key theft at the Mercedes dealership at around 4:30 p.m.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact Cpl. W. Murphy at 843.255.3314, or the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.