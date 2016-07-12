Siblings charged following early morning robbery, car theft and chase

The search scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, just after the chase ended with a crash and the suspect fleeing on foot. (Source: WTOC)

SCMPD's Aviation Unit and multiple ground patrols did an extensive search of the area. (Source: SCMPD)

Scene of the search for the suspect and children. (Source: SCMPD)

The search for 13-year-old Jonnamasha Jones and 6-month-old Ku'marion Jenkins has ended. Both children were found safe. (Source: SCMPD)

Savannah-Chatham Metro police say two suspects are in custody and an infant is now safe after a robbery and car theft early Tuesday morning.

Officials say it all started around 4 a.m. with a robbery by force of a stolen vehicle at Mitchell Street and Liberty Parkway. They say during the robbery, Devontay Jones, 19, stole a vehicle with an infant and a 13-year-old girl inside.

Metro officers located the vehicle, and that is when a chase ensued. Shortly after, Devontay crashed the vehicle around the area of Staley Avenue and Liberty Parkway and then fled the scene on foot with the infant. Officials said the 13-year-old female somehow left the vehicle on her own at some point.

After an extensive search, police located Devontay around 6 a.m. and took him into custody, but continued to search for the infant and the teen girl, who were identified as 6-month-old Ku'marion Jenkins and 13-year-old Jonnamasha Jones.

Metro police said they went door-to-door on Staley Avenue during their search asking residents to check their yards for the missing children.

SCMPD tweeted around 7:20 a.m. that the infant had been found. They said he was found alone behind a house by a shed.

"Once we knew that we found the baby, you should have saw the clapping and yelling and thanking God," said SCMPD Lt. Andre Jackson.

Infant child has been found. Search continues for missing 13-year-old. — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 12, 2016

Officer Fernandez consoles the missing baby in the back of a Southside Fire EMS ambulance. Appears in good condition pic.twitter.com/hSBkH80ARI — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 12, 2016

Meanwhile, the search efforts continued on for 13-year-old Jonnamasha. Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Aviation Unit and multiple ground patrol units lengthened their search of the area around Staley Avenue and Liberty Parkway. She was safely located by a citizen around 10 a.m.

Both the 13-year-old girl and the baby were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

UPDATE: The missing 13 year old girl has been found safely! She is currently en route to the hospital for evaluation. — SCMPD (@scmpd) July 12, 2016

Investigators have since learned that Devontay, the infant and 13-year-old Jonnamasha are siblings, and that Devontay and Jonnamasha were both involved in the robbery.

Detectives believe Jonnamasha lured a man to her residence under false pretenses. When the victim arrived, she met him out front with her baby brother and older brother. The victim ended up giving them all a ride, but when he stopped to let them out is when he said Devontay assaulted him.

Following the assault, Devontay took the victim’s car and fled the scene with his siblings.

Devontay and Jonnamasha are now both in police custody. Devontay is charged with robbery by force, cruelty to children and various traffic charges. His sister, Jonnamasha, is charged with robbery by force.

The mother of the three children said this was the worst day of her life and she is very shaken up with so many different emotions. She said she is upset at her two teens for doing something like this, angry they involved her baby, and yet relieved everyone is safe.

Both Devontay and Jonnamasha are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.