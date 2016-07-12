Pulse 4 Pulse Savannah hosts run to raise money for Orlando shooting victims

Tuesday marks one month since the shooting, killing of 49 innocent people at Pulse Night club in Orlando.

Pulse 4 Pulse Savannah is holding a run on Tuesday night to raise money for the families of the victims of the Orlando shooting.

The run will be three miles long, and go from Broughton Street to Jefferson Street towards Forsyth Park. From the park, runners will go back to Broughton Street.

Organizers want everyone to wear a colorful running outfit to resemble the colors of the rainbow.

The run will begin at 6 p.m. on West Broughton Street at LuLu Lemon.

The event is put together by health and fitness guru, Claudia Deen.

To buy tickets to or to make a donation, click here.

The fund is set up by Equality Florida Institute Inc. and will go to victim's families, survivors, and those who were in the club who may not have suffered any injuries but need support.

