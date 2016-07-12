When the Pokemon Go craze gets too crazy

Do you want strangers roaming your yard or sneaking around your home looking for Pokémon?

It's become a reality over the last week, and in some cases very dangerous.

Thom Hall is freaked out by Pokémon Go.

“I do possibly worry about someone possibly breaking into my home when I am not there,” Hall said.

He read online about a Missouri case where suspects used Pokémon Go's geo-location feature to lure a man to a secluded spot before robbing them at gunpoint. In Washington a 19-year-old girl discovered a dead body by a river while playing.

This new style of geo-caching is attracting players of all ages, and some questionable backgrounds, bringing some, Hall said, to his front door.

“He would drive up and down the street, stop, look at my house, look at his phone, and he was back a few minutes later doing the same thing,” Hall said.

“It's sweeping the nation,” said Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew.

Revenew has heard all about Pokémon Go, which not only has tagged WTOC, but the Pooler Police Department. He's also heard about some overzealous players.

“We had somebody go into a person's backyard seeking Pikachus and pokeballs. You know, a lot of these activities are being called in as suspicious people because they are acting a little unusual,” Revenew said.

Now here's another problem with these little Pokemon: not only do you possibly have people in your backyard or front yard, or crazy enough to enter your house and strangers loitering around your car because they are in parking lots, Revenew also warns one place he does not want to see anyone stopping is on the highway.

“We had a situation where someone stopped unsafely on the side of I-95,” Revenew said.

For drivers, Revenew said be safe. AAA travel put out a warning on Tuesday about driving and playing, but he also asks residents to do his officers one favor:

“Don't overreact, be cognizant, and ask ‘hey, can I help you?’”

“I came to Pooler Police Department and asked them to beef up patrol in my neighborhood,” Hall said.

He’s still a little worried.

“I just feel like I'm being tagged,” Hall said. “Someone may break in if they are real fanatical about Pokemon.”

For more tips on how to stay safe while playing, visit here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.