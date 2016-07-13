New library opening in Hardeeville

The city of Hardeeville is looking to enhance its educational opportunities in the community with a new library.

The city’s current library holds about 29 people, but the new building will at least double that in numbers.

The city broke ground on the project back in May.

The building will be 6,000 square ft compared to the 1,500 square ft library the city currently uses. The project costs a little more than $1 million and it is necessary to give residents access to vital educational tools.

“There will be section for kids and teenagers that are specifically tailored to those individuals. More computers, internet access for the residents and books, some of the people around here don’t have the technology or the access to technology that some other places do. This gives them that access,” said Public Works Director, Rhett Lott.

The library is expected to open in February, 2017.

