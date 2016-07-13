SLED investigating alleged incident at Mark Sanford's family plantation

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division received a request from a local agency to assist in an investigation after a child was injured at Mark Sanford’s family farm in Beaufort County.

First, we have an incident that allegedly occurred at Coosaw Plantation. Then a report was filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office three days later and now SLED is getting involved.

SLED received the request on Friday to look in to the situation. This property has been in the Sanford family since the early 80s.

In the police report, the deputy describes meeting with the victim’s mother three days after the alleged incident. The complainant explained that her child had been injured "during an incident that occurred with her uncle, Mark Sanford."

The complainant continues in her meeting with the deputy that her child was seen at Sea Island Pediatrics after that incident.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has since subpoenaed those medical records and that evidence has been entered into the sheriff's office database. The deputy at that time also received pictures of the injuries that supposedly occurred during this incident.

We don’t' know what the injuries were, however the deputy did obtain text messages of those medical records, as well as a drawing from the child picturing the alleged incident.

After collecting the necessary evidence, the sheriff's office decided to pass the case on to a state agency. They explained why.

"Certain type of investigations, we do defer to SLED for further investigation. A case like this where you have a public figure involved in the Republican party, Sheriff Tanner is involved in the Republican party, he decided to defer to SLED because you don't want that appearance of impropriety you want an objective third party investigative agency to look at it,” said Capt. Bob Bromage, BCSO.

WTOC reached out to SLED, who couldn't provide many details but did confirm their involvement, issuing this statement Wednesday afternoon.

We have opened a preliminary inquiry into the matter. We will review the facts and information provided to us to determine if a criminal act may have been committed.

