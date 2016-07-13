Yemassee Police Chief heading to D.C.

We're learning that Yemassee Police Department Chief Greg Alexander is heading to Washington, D.C. for a very special briefing.

Two years ago, President Obama commissioned a study with law enforcement, professors and doctors to figure out how to bridge the gap between police and the community. Chief Alexander said he received the request a few months ago and is fortunate enough to be one of the officers chosen to make the trip and learn the results of the study.

"I think it's important that we as police officers know how to get involved with the community to better police the community. Another big thing is when you live in a community and go to church in a community and you all go to the grocery store with each other, you know how to deal with people better,” said Chief Alexander.

Chief Alexander is flying out Thursday for the briefing Friday. He says his department is taking the initiative to build a relationship by rolling out its first ever DARE program.

