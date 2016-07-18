Savannah author to host book launch for "La Americana: A Memoir"

Melanie Bowen Simón was born and raised in Savannah, graduated from the University of Georgia, and then moved to New York where her mother was living at the time.

At the age of 25, Simón scored her dream job at Tina Brown’s Talk magazine, but following her mother's sudden death she headed to Havana, Cuba with a friend. Little did she know that she would meet and fall in love with a Cuban man and dive headlong into a culture defined by beauty, humor and grace within the unnerving realities of communism.

It took almost ten years to put it all together in her new book, "La Americana: A Memoir."

Simón details her fascination with Cuban culture while dealing with the death of her mother. She also covers the struggle to get in and out of Cuba at a time when the country is labeled a pariah state, overcoming international barriers as well as language and cultural obstacles—all because she fell in love with Luis, a man she met within an hour of landing in Cuba.

Savannah Author Melanie Bowden Simón will host a launch event Saturday, July 23, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pacci, located at 601 East Bay Street in Savannah.

Melanie Bowden Simón is a freelance writer and publicist in Savannah, Georgia, where she lives with her husband and three children. She is a feature writer for various magazines and a contributing blogger for Bravo. She is currently the public relations manager for Armstrong State University.

For more information, visit www.melaniebowdensimon.com.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.