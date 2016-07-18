Pay taxes or face property seizure in Beaufort County

It’s that time of year, where counties in South Carolina start their tax delinquency process, and if you're in Beaufort County, you could find your property in the newspaper listed for auction if you don't pay your taxes by the end of August.

The first step has already been completed. The county sent out letters in the mail to those property owners that have not paid their taxes. The next step: a copy of a notice in bright pink will be placed on those properties as a public notice of delinquency.

The county will begin levying delinquent properties on August 8.

This is the process in which a Notice of Levy sign will be affixed to the property to notify the owner that the property taxes have not been paid. Not all delinquent property will be posted. If the Treasurer’s Office receives an appropriately signed certified notice prior to posting that delinquent property will not be posted.

“Every dollar matters, every dollar that doesn't come in the door is potentially a dollar that needs to be made up elsewhere during the year as well as in the next year's budget. While the proportion of property in Beaufort County is fortunate that it's a small, however tax dollar counts and the statue dictates there is a delinquency process that we execute,” said Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls.

Property owners have until August 31 to pay their taxes in full before a $50 late fee will be added. Personal checks will not be accepted after Aug. 31, 2016. The taxes must be paid by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2016 to prevent the property from being auctioned at the Delinquent Tax Sale.

The Beaufort County Delinquent Tax Sale will take place on Oct. 3, 2016 at the Charles Lind Brown Gymnasium, 1001 Hamar St. in Beaufort.

No payments will be accepted for the delinquent property on the day of the auction.

