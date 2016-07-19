Update provided for capital improvement projects in Hardeeville

The City of Hardeeville is moving right along with its capital project five year budget.

The city gave an update on its project list earlier this week. Highlighting the phases of each project on the list. For example, the new Hardeeville library is on that report and we saw last week that work on that project has already begun.

Other projects like improvements on the city's drainage system are still in the early design stage, but some items on the agenda are already in the works like grants for law enforcement and first responders.

"We've got we applied for $81,000 we were awarded for that an AFG grant, our match was only $4,000 so we'll be able to do some basic medical training and medical service and we're looking at bringing paramedics and ambulance so we can increase our service level for our residents,” said Hardeeville City Manager Michael Czymbor.

That specialty training is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The police department is also working on securing grants for their items on the agenda, which include a joint task force agency with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Bluffton Police Department.

The city manager says their biggest items on the list include infrastructure improvement.

"One of the things the city has to do is look at infrastructure and what's very important here is the storm water system. We’re in the Lowcountry, this is a swampy area, so we have to handle that storm water and transport it somewhere so the property isn't flooded. So what's important is to develop a comprehensive system so people's property doesn't flood and we adequately address those issues,” said Czymbor.

The storm water drainage improvements are expected to be completed by the winter of 2017. It's estimated to cost close to $630,000 and will focus on the Bush Avenue and Boyd Street area.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.