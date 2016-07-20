WTOC Back to School- Chatham County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WTOC Back to School- Chatham County

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Here is everything Chatham County parents need to know for back to school! If you'd like to share YOUR back to school photos, please use the hashtag #WTOCAndMe on your photos on all your social media, and it could be featured on-air and online! 

School begins on August 3. 

County calendar:

School bus schedules can be found here: 

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly