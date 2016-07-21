WTOC Back to School- Liberty County

Here is everything Liberty County parents need to know for back to school! If you'd like to share YOUR back to school photos, please use the hashtag #WTOCAndMe on your photos on all your social media, and it could be featured on-air and online!

School begins on August 1.

Open House will be on July 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for K-12, and from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. for Pre-K.

To find school-specific bell times, click here: http://bit.ly/2abzq5Z

Looking for school supplies? Click here: http://bit.ly/29PT3vF

Looking for the school dress code policy? Click here: http://bit.ly/29XAuVa

Bus routes for schools can be found here: http://bit.ly/29XAAfq

Lunch menus? Click here: http://bit.ly/29Rdbwu

School District Calendar:

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.