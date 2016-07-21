WTOC Back to School- Beaufort County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WTOC Back to School- Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

Here is everything Beaufort County parents need to know for back to school! 

School begins on August 15. 

  • A Back to School Expo will be held on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whale Branch High School, and then again on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beaufort High School. 
  • To find school-specific bell times, click here: http://bit.ly/29Z0osh
  • Looking for school supplies? Click here: http://bit.ly/29PWGlj
  • Uniform questions can be answered here: http://bit.ly/2a2fJMC
  • All of your transportation questions can be answered here: http://bit.ly/29WusKr
  • All food services information can be found here, including applications for free or reduced lunch: http://bit.ly/29PXhDz

County Calendar: 

Spanish County Calendar: 

