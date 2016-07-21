WTOC Back to School- Beaufort County

Here is everything Beaufort County parents need to know for back to school! If you'd like to share YOUR back to school photos, please use the hashtag #WTOCAndMe on your photos on all your social media, and it could be featured on-air and online!

School begins on August 15.

A Back to School Expo will be held on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whale Branch High School, and then again on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beaufort High School.

To find school-specific bell times, click here: http://bit.ly/29Z0osh

Looking for school supplies? Click here: http://bit.ly/29PWGlj

Uniform questions can be answered here: http://bit.ly/2a2fJMC

All of your transportation questions can be answered here: http://bit.ly/29WusKr

All food services information can be found here, including applications for free or reduced lunch: http://bit.ly/29PXhDz

County Calendar:

Spanish County Calendar:

