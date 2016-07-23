Black Tiger Taekwondo to host Rape Escape workshop

Several women will have the chance to experience a new type of self-defense workshop Saturday morning.

Black Tiger Taekwon-Do is holding a class very different than traditional self-defense classes.

Instead of teaching women to hit and kick to fight off an attacker, the class is a part of their Rape Escape program.

A similar rape defense class taught in Savannah earlier this week. The class will emphasize how to use a woman's strengths to come out on top against a male attacker.

Organizers say it's all about leverage, technique, and timing.

Workshop instructors will demonstrate with real assault situations aimed at saving lives. It's happening at 10 a.m. this morning right here at the Black Tiger Taekwon-Do.

For more information, visit MartialArtsRichmondHill.com

