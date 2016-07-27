Vote for Derrick: Beaufort-Port Royal volunteer firefighter nominated in national contest

A local volunteer firefighter at the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department is in the running to win a nationwide contest that recognizes his commitment and service to his work.

Derrick Washington was nominated for the Step Up and Stand Out campaign by his very own lieutenant by a video submission. He is currently the only firefighter from South Carolina in the contest.

It’s a prize that can bring the city of Beaufort and town of Port Royal some much-needed resources and national attention, and he needs the community’s vote and support to get the win.

Derrick is not like most volunteer firefighters. Most are only in the job for about 5 years, but Derrick’s been working with the department for 15 years.

That dedication is why he was nominated for the online poll called the Step Up and Stand Out campaign recognizing outstanding department volunteers.

Derrick balances a full-time job at the Beaufort-Jasper Water Sewer Authority with volunteering at the station on the weekends.

For him, it’s been all about the comradery and people that make up his second family at the station. That’s what keeps him dedicated to the job.

“When I started, it was hard at first. I was always told by my parents if you start something, you stick with it. But you know, I hope we get a lot more volunteers that can stick with it as long as I did,” said Derrick Washington, Beaufort-Port Royal firefighter.

Not only would it be a win for Derrick, but it would also be a win for the community.

“Derrick winning for the community would be big. One he goes to Nashville. Most of all, we get 200 free smoke detectors. With that, we can fit tons of houses in the city that do not have working smoke detectors," said Lieutenant Matt Bowsher.

Derrick’s colleagues say he’s the guy they can always depend on, and now he’s depending on votes to get him this win. Voting will close on July 31st.

Watch Derrick's nomination video here:

