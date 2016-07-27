Ampersand Savannah to close doors on Saturday

A popular downtown nightspot will be closing its doors for good on Saturday.

Ampersand announced they will be closing on Facebook after the building owner failed to renew the lease and the building was sold to new owners who did not resign their lease.

The business will close after their final blowout party Saturday night.

The owners told us a high-end restaurant is expected to replace their business at the corner of Congress Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in the near future.

