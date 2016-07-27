New Jasper County Schools superintendent excited for upcoming school year

The citizens of Jasper County are getting a chance to meet their new superintendent at a special reception, Wednesday evening.

Comments and reactions have been positive. People are excited and anxious to see what this school year will bring. It's been a long process to get to this point, but now, Donald Andrews has been welcomed to the Jasper County School District.

The school board decided to part ways with the former superintendent back in December, leaving the school board on the hunt for a new candidate. After three months and dozens of interviews, the school board finally decided on Donald Andrews, who has more than 20 years of experience as an educator and administrator.

The previous superintendent was let go due to failing grades. The school district has received F's for most of its schools for the past few years,

but even faced with the task of a struggling district, the superintendent says he's anxious for the challenge.

"I love the challenge. Some people would say the challenges are here, but the good thing we've got in this school system, like every other school system, is children, and where there are children, there's hope. All we need to do is, Jasper's got some good things going on in this school syste, just like every other school system. We've got some success stories, but what I'm tasked with is pulling it all together," Andrews said.

Andrews has stressed the importance of parent involvement as well as a strong trusting relationship between himself and the school board.

Mr. Andrews has 21 years of experience as a school district superintendent. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina where he earned his Bachelor degree in social studies and physical education. He holds both Masters and Specialist degrees in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC.

