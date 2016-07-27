Renovations to start on Beaufort Digital Corridor

Just 30 days after the city of Beaufort announces a new initiative aimed at technology companies, the city starts renovation on the hub of the program.

A building which may not look like much from the outside is actually the future home of the basecamp for the new Beaufort Digital Corridor. The initiative is modeled after the Charleston Digital Corridor, which focuses on small technology companies. The goal is to simply increase tech-based jobs.

The basecamp will make up about 5,000 square feet of the building at 500 Carteret Street. BASEcamp will be the premier business incubator, offering work spaces for technology companies on a month to month basis.

The digital corridor revolves around a few concepts. Small tech companies already in Beaufort in need of a common meeting space will now be provided with that space by BASEcamp. The goal is to foster the tech community so that residents or future residents have the resources they need to help them grow.

“We hope that it will create economic opportunity for our kids and residents who want to have a job in technology. The average wage in tech jobs is about $70,000 a year, which is double the state average, so we think it will help provide opportunity, diversify out tax base so our communities are more sustainable and increase energy in downtown Beaufort,” said Beaufort City Councilman Stephen Murray.

Renovations are expected to be completed by mid-fall with the first 10-12 participants working inside by December.

For more information on the Beaufort Digital Corridor

