Technical College of the Lowcountry aims to be the most military friendly

The Technical College of the Lowcountry is designated as a military friendly school and since last Veteran’s Day, they’ve been working to be the most military friendly school in the region.

On Veteran’s Day, the school opened its Veterans Resource Center.

It sees about 30 students a day and offers them advice and resources for higher education. Members work with veterans on applying for the GI bill, course suggestions and work with them until their completion of school.

But outside of education, it’s also a communal space for veterans, active duty and dependents to foster a sense of comradery.

“It’s really important because it gives them somewhere where they can be themselves before they had a group and they had a team and they always knew there was a group involved. So, here they have the ability to lean on each other and ask each other questions. Just kind of have that friendship and that bond where if they’re in class with just them and an 18 year old kid… it’s not that much in common there,” said Christina Welsch-Copeland, director of TCL Veterans Resource Center.

Now the school also has programs targeted at transitioning military, like their aviation program which helps students get their FAA air and power plants license.

For more information, visit http://www.tcl.edu/military



