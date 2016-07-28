Good News: Military kids receive free backpacks, school supplies at back-to school-fair

Depending on your perspective, or maybe your age, going back to school might not seem like a great thing - but helping parents get ready for it always is.

Hunter Army Airfield soldiers and their families were able to get an early start in preparations for school Thursday at a back-to-school fair created specifically for military families.

Organizers who planned the Care Fair Back to School Event at Hunter Army Airfield had wonderful things to say about the event.

"This is a great event,’’ said Dov Estroff, special events coordinator. “Supplies are given to the soldiers and their families at no cost to them to help them start on their school lists that everyone has.’’

Everyone at the event had the opportunity to start crossing off lists, checking boxes and taking the first steps toward the new school year that is about to begin.

The event, sponsored by Operation Homefront, brought on-post agencies and off-post businesses to the Newman Fitness Center to provide information, school supplies, and peace of mind for Hunter's 5,000 soldiers and 3,500 school-aged children.

One woman's son was able to get a lot of items he will need when school returns.

"I’m really grateful that they did this,’’ said Limarie Rivera, parent. “The backpacks are great, but so is the opportunity to share with the community what they offer, the programs that we don't know they have. It's just awesome.’’

It was also helpful to families with children returning to school again, or sending a child for the first time.

Sgt. Bryan Calhoun attended the fair with his wife, Heidi, and their son Nicholas, who will be entering Kindergarten.

"It's great because we're still kind of clueless with a lot of stuff,’’ said Sgt. Calhoun. “She's nervous, he's nervous, I'm nervous and it helps just to have a little support, a backbone really.’’

That support started with Operation Homefront giving away backpacks filled with school supplies this morning.

If people came for the backpacks, there was plenty more, both goods and services, to keep them around for a while.

"Families with two and three children, it adds up very quickly when you start talking about school supplies and uniforms,’’ said Estroff. “And anything we can do to help our soldiers and their family members offset some for those costs is welcome.’’

