Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on E. President St.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Major Accident Investigations Team responded to the scene of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the 700 block of East President Street.

According to the official SCMPD Twitter account, the 51-year-old male bicyclist is in critical condition.

Investigators have learned that the vehicle may possibly be a small to mid-size vehicle with a spoiler. Detectives are asking anyone that may have seen something in the area to call the police.

Anyone with any information on this accident should call the police. The SCMPD tip line is open directly to investigators by dialing 912.525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.