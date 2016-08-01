Good News: Back to school community-building events

Local students might not be ready to start school this week.

But after this weekend, there is no reason for them to not be prepared.

"It does take a village to raise a child,” said Jasmine Douglas, owner of Butterfly Effect Salon. “And I enjoy being part of that village.”

Little villages popped up all around Savannah this weekend, providing back-to-school events that offered school supplies and support for students and their families at a time when they might need both.

"I didn't even know the prices of things until I went back out there,” said Danielle Jefferson, whose daughter is out of college. Jefferson volunteered at an event sponsored by the 100 Black Men of Savannah this weekend. “It's very expensive. People just need help and I'm all about paying it forward.”

And in preparing students to come back together, the events also brought communities together, aiming to build trust, familiarity and camaraderie.

In Midtown, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office joined the Savannah Church of God for a supplies giveaway.

In West Chatham, 100 Black Men of Savannah introduced residents of Bradley Point South to the local police and fire departments.

And on the Southside, the Untamed Ryderz motorcycle group partnered with Butterfly Effect to give away school supplies and discounted haircuts.

At every location, togetherness was a shared theme.

"I think when we can look each other in the eye, shake each other’s hand and hug each other,” said Pastor Delpherd Barksdale, of Savannah Church of God, “we can feel the warmth of each other's hands. We can feel the heartbeat when we hug each other and get to know each other better.”

"It's been overwhelming,” added Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher. “It's a hot day and I understand that. But we as a community need to come together so we can make this community a better community.”

This weekend, the Savannah community was one that moved forward with a strong message for the start of school or anytime.

"We’re here to let them know that we do care, that we're here for them,” said Corporal Dana Purvis, of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. “And as we grow together, we can combat crime together and move on together into a stronger community.”

