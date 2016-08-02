Nightly lane closures begin Tuesday for Boundary St. Project

Nightly lane closures continue in Beaufort County this week as crews make progress on the Boundary Street Project.

Over the weekend, work was completed on the storm water drainage system. So now, the next step is paving the new intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway.

"Well, it's exciting. We've got the storm drainage put in, we're going to get the paving done, we're putting the curbing in, the sidewalks are going in, the masts arm already erected for the traffic signal. Once this paving is done, we'll be looking at opening this intersection up in the middle of August,” said Boundary Street Project spokesperson John Williams.

The partial lane closure starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, so prepare for a slight delay if you're traveling in the area.

It is expected to wrap up Friday morning.

